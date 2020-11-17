Zuma waits to hear outcome of Zondo recusal application

Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture where a ruling on his application for the inquiry's chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself is expected.

Zuma's legal representative advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on Monday argued that Zondo's comments during and after the testimony of some witnesses fed into the narrative that Zuma is the man who destroyed our country.

According to Sikhakhane, the inquiry's selection of witnesses was also a cause for concern for Zuma.