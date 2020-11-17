Zuma waits to hear outcome of Zondo recusal application
Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture where a ruling on his application for the inquiry's chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself is expected.
Zuma's legal representative advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on Monday argued that Zondo's comments during and after the testimony of some witnesses fed into the narrative that Zuma is the man who destroyed our country.
According to Sikhakhane, the inquiry's selection of witnesses was also a cause for concern for Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma arriving at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday morning. #ZumaZondo #StateCaptureCommission @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/QXTSbqTct6— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) November 17, 2020
“It does not matter what we say about Mr Zuma, the narrative is that he is an accused. This commission's choice of witnesses, this commission’s comments and this commission’s approach to issues he has raised about this commission,” argued Sikhakhane.
The commission's evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius, in response, argued that Zuma's arguments have failed to meet the standard set by the Constitutional Court for a judge's recusal.
He argued that there was nothing on record that showed any bias by Zondo against the former president.
A seemingly relaxed and occasionally smiling Zuma arrived shortly before 9am on Tuesday ahead of the start of his second day at the commission this week.
Zondo is expected to rule on Zuma's application for his recusal on Tuesday.
