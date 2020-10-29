South Africa

Father of educator's child faces murder charges

'Dedicated' teacher knifed to death on way to work

29 October 2020 - 09:51

Secondary school teacher Mpharwane Makumane was on her way to morning accounting classes when her life was cut short abruptly.

Makumane, 25, a teacher at Azariel Senior Secondary School in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, was allegedly stabbed to death on Friday by the father of her five-year-old child...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X