'Dedicated' teacher knifed to death on way to work

Secondary school teacher Mpharwane Makumane was on her way to morning accounting classes when her life was cut short abruptly.



Makumane, 25, a teacher at Azariel Senior Secondary School in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, was allegedly stabbed to death on Friday by the father of her five-year-old child...