Father of educator's child faces murder charges
'Dedicated' teacher knifed to death on way to work
Secondary school teacher Mpharwane Makumane was on her way to morning accounting classes when her life was cut short abruptly.
Makumane, 25, a teacher at Azariel Senior Secondary School in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, was allegedly stabbed to death on Friday by the father of her five-year-old child...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.