Palesa Madiba's friend gives testimony at murder trial

The state has called its first witness, Matshidiso Mkhwanazi, at the Johannesburg high court to testify in the murder case of Palesa Madiba.

Madiba went missing on August 9 2013 after spending the weekend at the Mkwanazis house in Phiri, Soweto. Her remains were found in a shallow grave at Mkhwanazi's home on December 16 2015.

The discovery was made after an anonymous tip-off to the police.

It had taken the police two years to find Madiba's body and almost six years to make an arrest.

Murder accused Dumisani Mkhwanazi, 36, pleaded not guilty on Monday for the murder of the 19-year-old Madiba.

He faces charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the ends of justice and being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mkhwanazi is the accused's niece.

In her testimony on Thursday, Mkhwanazi told the court that she had been friends with Madiba since primary school.

She said Madiba was well known to her family including her accused uncle because she frequently visited their home.

Mkhwanazi told the court that at the time of the murder she was staying at the main house while her uncle stayed in a backroom.

She said her uncle had access to the main house as he ate and bathed there.

"He basically stayed with us in the main house and he only went to his outside room to sleep."