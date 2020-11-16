Escape riles home affairs minister
Bushiri used skelm tactics to leave SA – Motsoaledi
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed that fugitive Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary did not use any of SA's official ports of entry when they escaped to Malawi.
But if they did, Motsoaledi says they must have bribed their way through...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.