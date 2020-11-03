'You'll get to know and enjoy me': Duduzane Zuma confident SA will vote for him in 2024 elections

Duduzane Zuma says he is confident that South Africans will vote for him when he contests the next general elections.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma revealed last week, in an interview on Newzroom Afrika, that he was planning on entering politics and that he may feature on the ballot papers in the 2024 elections.

He said there was a “strong chance” of him contesting for political office because of the “confusion that’s being put forward by the leadership that exists in the ANC”.

On Monday, Zuma told 702 that he believes that many South Africans trust him to bring change and that they would vote for him, despite his previous business ties with the Gupta family.

“I think there are a lot [of people] that do trust me,” said Zuma. “I don't live by media perception and I don't live by what happens in the mediasphere, even though it's a powerful tool for business and marketing.”