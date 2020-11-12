Let justice run its course in Ace case
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will finally stand in the dock tomorrow to answer to charges of corruption.
A warrant of arrest was issued for him on Tuesday. He is expected in court in Bloemfontein where he will be charged with corruption related to the asbestos project when he was the premier of the Free State...
