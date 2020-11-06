South Africa

Ramaphosa 'sang praises' about our work at SAA, says Dudu Myeni

By Mawande AmaShabalala - 06 November 2020 - 14:07
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
Dudu Myeni claims that then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa used to praise her when he visited SAA as leader of government business. File photo.
Dudu Myeni claims that then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa used to praise her when he visited SAA as leader of government business. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Friday claimed that Cyril Ramaphosa, in his former role as deputy president, used to praise her for a job well done at the national carrier when he visited its head office on official duty.

Myeni told the state capture commission that she still believed she was being pursued only because she became the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

She said Ramaphosa was closely involved with state-owned companies as the then deputy president and leader of government business.

Dudu Myeni 'in breach of Commissions Act'

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni faces a criminal charge for unmasking an anonymous witness of the commission of inquiry into state capture in ...
News
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa, she suggested, was pleased with her efforts at SAA. 

“SAA was assigned to President Ramaphosa as the deputy president at the time, who was responsible for government business,” said Myeni.

“SOEs that were seen as problematic by cabinet were all assigned to [now] President Ramaphosa, who visited SAA. But you will never see a picture of Dudu Myeni with President Ramaphosa. Yet I welcomed him and walked him out, as I did with President Zuma.

“President Ramaphosa was happy about SAA and he really sang praises about the work we had done. That, I believe, was a statement of confidence in me, because I never worked for his foundation nor did I have proximity.”

Myeni's testimony continues. 

TimesLIVE

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive

'I am guilty by association to Jacob Zuma'
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X