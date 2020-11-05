'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni told the Zondo commission on Thursday she was being criminalised because she was a strong black woman who happened to be associated with former president Jacob Zuma.

Myeni complained that the state capture commission was a platform used to “hunt” all those associated with Zuma.

According to Myeni, she had never stolen a cent from the public coffers and did not understand being called to testify before a commission investigating corruption, fraud and state capture.