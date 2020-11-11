South Africa

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu dies after two-year battle against cancer

11 November 2020 - 18:58
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died, his office confirmed on Wednesday. He was due to retire this month.
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died, his office confirmed on Wednesday.

Makwetu was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago.

Former president Jacob Zuma appointed Makwetu as A-G on December 1 2013 for a seven-year term. His term of office was to end on November 30 and he will be replaced by deputy auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.

According to the Auditor-General SA website, Makwetu was born in Cape Town and completed a social sciences degree at the University of Cape Town in 1989. He received a BCompt honours degree from the University of Natal (distance learning in 1997) and was a qualified chartered accountant.

He started his career with Standard Bank and later worked at Nampak, completing his articles at Deloitte where he progressed to senior management before joining Liberty and Metropolitan Life in Cape Town.

He then moved to Gauteng in 2003 and worked at Liberty Life. Makwetu returned to Deloitte as a director in the firm's forensic unit before his appointment as deputy auditor-general in 2007.

He leaves a wife and three children.

