Shongwe hopes to finish hearings in four to five months
Gauteng taxi violence inquiry requests more time
There has been a request for the term of the commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng to be extended by four to five months to enable it to complete its work after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Commission chair, justice Jeremiah Shongwe, said it still needs to hear evidence from a number of witnesses for it to make its findings on the causes of and remedies to taxi violence in the province...
