Taxi industry cruising towards reform, Fikile Mbalula tells lekgotla

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is optimistic that the taxi industry is speeding towards reform.

Mbalula expressed his hopes at the closing of a three-day lekgotla, meant to address challenges besetting the industry, at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni on Saturday. The lekgotla was attended by delegates representing the “taxi industry and all its subsectors, government and various organs of civil society”.

Mbalula also released a declaration adopted at the lekgotla.

The delegates noted that “unity remains a challenge in the taxi industry” and that it “continues to operate on the fringes of the formal economy with limited benefit from the industries it supports through its massive buying power”.