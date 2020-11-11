South Africa

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died

By HeraldLIVE - 11 November 2020 - 20:10
Mongameli Bobani
Mongameli Bobani
Image: WERNER HILLS

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died.

This was confirmed by his attorney Danie Gouws on Wednesday night, SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE reported.

Bobani was hospitalised three weeks ago with Covid-19.

Nelson Mandela Bay's Mongameli Bobani on a ventilator with Covid-19

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have been instructed to report to the Port Elizabeth City Hall to test for Covid-19.
News
2 weeks ago

Western Cape road safety director dies from Covid-19 related illness

A man dedicated to making roads safer in the Western Cape has died from a Covid-19 related illness.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
X