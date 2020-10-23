South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay's Mongameli Bobani on a ventilator with Covid-19

By Michael Kimberley - 23 October 2020 - 13:22
Mongameli Bobani. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have been instructed to report to the Port Elizabeth City Hall to test for Covid-19.

The councillors started receiving messages early on Friday morning after infrastructure and engineering head Mongameli Bobani was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday but was admitted to St George's Hospital the day before as he was short of breath.

Bobani attended a special council meeting last Friday at the Feather Market Centre.

Text messages from speaker Buyelwa Mafaya were sent to councillors notifying them that they must get tested.

“With the news that one of our councillors tested positive to Covid-19, all councillors are requested to go for testing today at the city hall from 11am to 3pm. All councillors are please requested to test.”

Lawyer Danie Gouws, who represents Bobani, said he was sedated and on a ventilator.

HeraldLIVE

