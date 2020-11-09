Villagers build clinic, but government fails to provide staff or equipment

When the desperate residents of Mankosi village in Ngqeleni, in the Eastern Cape, voiced their need for a clinic to be built in their area more than 10 years ago, they were told there was no money.

They were allegedly told they could build it themselves and resources would then be deployed. However, they are still waiting for the promised resources.

They raised nearly R250,000 from their own pockets and built a brick and mortar structure in 2010.

Provincial public works officials monitored the building work and gave it the thumbs-up.

“Everything was done up to par,” one resident told the Dispatch.

They said the need to build their own clinic stemmed from the difficulty of catching a bus at 5am to get to a clinic about 10km away in Ntshilini, as there was no other means of transport.