Call for Sefako Makgatho to beef up security

Medical students go on strike over rape

Students at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in GaRankuwa, north-west of Pretoria, yesterday protested over the rape of a female student at the weekend.



The student was allegedly raped on Sunday after she had left her off-campus student residence in Pretoria to buy something at a nearby filling station. While walking she was abducted by two males who allegedly dragged her to an open field nearby where they robbed and raped her...