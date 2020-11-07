KZN deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe found dead after cancer diagnosis

The deputy speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Mluleki Ndobe, died at his Durban home on Friday night.

“He had been unwell for some time,” speaker Nontembeko Boyce said on Saturday.

“With his passing, our legislature and indeed the entire country has lost an upright leader, a deep thinker and a true servant of the people.

“In this hour of grief, we find comfort in knowing that Mr Ndobe leaves behind a rich legacy for all of us to emulate. His rare qualities earned him tremendous respect among his peers.”

Ndobe joined the legislature in 2019 after two terms as mayor of Harry Gwala District Municipality.

The former Congress of SA Students and ANC Youth League leader was also a former chair of the ANC's Harry Gwala region and a former deputy secretary of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.