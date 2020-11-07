'We must just forget about MTN8, Chiefs won’t come back against Pirates,' Chiefs super fan Machaka

Staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter Masilo Machaka has described Amakhosi’s stuttering start to the season as ‘sad and disappointing.’

In an interview with SowetanLive at FNB Stadium this week, Machaka said he doesn’t expect much from the club this season and it will be a bonus if they qualify the top eight.

He also said that Amakhosi fans must support coach Gavin Hunt as he is not in a position to sign his own players and that the club must forget about the Caf Champions League and focus domestically.