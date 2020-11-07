Soccer

'We must just forget about MTN8, Chiefs won’t come back against Pirates,' Chiefs super fan Machaka

By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE - 07 November 2020 - 10:11
Wayde Jooste of Orlando Pirates challenges Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs during the 1st Leg of the MTN8 Semi Final match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter Masilo Machaka has described Amakhosi’s stuttering start to the season as ‘sad and disappointing.’

In an interview with SowetanLive at FNB Stadium this week, Machaka said he doesn’t expect much from the club this season and it will be a bonus if they qualify the top eight.

He also said that Amakhosi fans must support coach Gavin Hunt as he is not in a position to sign his own players and that the club must forget about the Caf Champions League and focus domestically.

Machaka says he doesn't expect anything from #KaizerChiefs this season.

He blamed the players for embarrassing supporters with below par performances and he doesn’t believe that Amakhosi will overturn the 3-0 deficit against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal on Sunday.

