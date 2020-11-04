Deny, if in doubt, deny some more : Kwinana twists, turns and denies everything

Businesswoman Ndileka Nobaxa scored a lucrative contract from SAA Technical, and then paid R800,000 into the account of Zano Spark, a Forex Trading company. So far, no foul.

But it turned out that Zano Spark is owned by Yakhe Kwinana, who was the chair of SAA Technical's board at the time the contract was given to Nobaxa, and when the nearly R1m was paid to the Forex firm.

The revelation was made at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday.

But Kwinana – who yesterday frustrated deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo during her testimony – said the money was not for her benefit. Instead, she claimed, it was a settlement for a loan that was extended to Nobaxa by attorney Mbuleli Kolisi, who passed away in July.

According to Kwinana, Nobaxa was in financial difficulties and was unable to meet her obligations to supply SAA Technical.

Kwinana said Nobaxa approached her for a loan, but she wasn't able to help – so she directed her to Kolisi, who made a R700,000 offer.

"Ndileka Nobaxa told me she got a RFQ [request for quotation] from SAA Technical and then she was awarded this RFQ but she did not have money to finance this RFQ," said Kwinana.

"She came to me to borrow the money. She wanted R700,000 because there was an urgent supply. I did not have the money but I said there is a potential investor [Kolisi] who indicated to me they are interested in Forex Trading [and] she must speak to him.

"Mr Kolisi called me [asking if] I know this person [and] can I trust her because she seems desperate. I said to Mr Kolisi ... please assist, I trust her, we go to the same church, therefore she is not going to run away. So Mr Kolisi gave her the R700,000.

"When the money was due for payment then Mr Kolisi said you need to pay that money for (the Forex Trading) investment," she said.

Pressed why Nobaxa paid an additional R119,000 if the loan was for R700,000, Kwinana said this was for interest.