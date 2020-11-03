Hostile former SAA board member irks Judge Zondo at state capture inquiry

State capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo on Monday was involved in a tit-for-tat tussle with former SAA board member and erstwhile SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana.

Kwinana tried in vain to redirect the commission in an attempt to evade answering on allegations previously levelled against her by several witnesses at the commission.

At the start of proceedings, Kwinana asked to make opening remarks before being questioned by evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr.

Zondo granted the request and Kwinana used the opportunity to bring new evidence to the table.

She attempted to implicate people who had not been notified that they would be implicated.