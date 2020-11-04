South Africa

WATCH | Two days that shocked Zondo when hearing former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana's testimony

04 November 2020 - 06:45
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

Day 2 - November 3 2020

Former SAA board member and former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana has told the state capture inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, there was nothing wrong with her and executives being wined and dined by a US company bidding for a tender at the national carrier. Kwinana was also questioned about payments totalling R4.3m she received from a company supplying SAA during her tenure.

Day 1 - November 2 2020

Former SAA board member, audit committee chair and ex-SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana appeared at the state capture inquiry on November 2 2020. Kwinana was grilled about her involvement in tender irregularities that took place at the state airline during her tenures in the three positions.

TimesLIVE

Hostile former SAA board member irks Judge Zondo at state capture inquiry

State capture commission inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo was involved in a tit-for-tat tussle with former SAA board member and erstwhile SAA ...
News
22 hours ago

SAA Technical chair 'wanted R100m kickback', Zondo commission hears

The Zondo commission of inquiry on Wednesday heard how former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana allegedly wanted a R100m kickback from a ...
News
8 months ago

Dudu Myeni 'issued orders' at SAA on whom to appoint and discipline

Dudu Myeni and her right-hand woman‚ Yakhe Kwinana‚ allegedly interfered in senior appointments at SAA‚ using their influence as board members ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X