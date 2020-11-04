WATCH | Two days that shocked Zondo when hearing former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana's testimony
Day 2 - November 3 2020
Former SAA board member and former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana has told the state capture inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, there was nothing wrong with her and executives being wined and dined by a US company bidding for a tender at the national carrier. Kwinana was also questioned about payments totalling R4.3m she received from a company supplying SAA during her tenure.
Day 1 - November 2 2020
Former SAA board member, audit committee chair and ex-SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana appeared at the state capture inquiry on November 2 2020. Kwinana was grilled about her involvement in tender irregularities that took place at the state airline during her tenures in the three positions.
TimesLIVE
