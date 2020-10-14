Industry high on agenda
Government is on track to formalise the taxi industry
Many South Africans have a love-hate relationship with minibus taxis. This does not only apply to taxi commuters but to the rest of the country’s motorists. This is strange because the majority of South Africans still use taxis to commute to work, according to more than one National Household Travel Survey.
To be honest, taxi commuters hate taxis. To them taxis are a necessary evil to get them to and from work in the absence of a reliable, efficient, convenient and cost-effective public transport. Though they do get to work and to other places, taxi commuters endure quite a lot in their dealings with this means of transport...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.