Industry high on agenda

Government is on track to formalise the taxi industry

Many South Africans have a love-hate relationship with minibus taxis. This does not only apply to taxi commuters but to the rest of the country’s motorists. This is strange because the majority of South Africans still use taxis to commute to work, according to more than one National Household Travel Survey.



To be honest, taxi commuters hate taxis. To them taxis are a necessary evil to get them to and from work in the absence of a reliable, efficient, convenient and cost-effective public transport. Though they do get to work and to other places, taxi commuters endure quite a lot in their dealings with this means of transport...