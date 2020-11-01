100,000 students to write matric exams in Western Cape

The Western Cape education department is facing a mammoth task as nearly 100,000 pupils are expected to write matric exams in November across the province.

This is compared to the 64,465 who wrote exams this time last year.

This is because the May/June 2020 exam session could not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, and has instead been combined with the November session.

According to Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schaefer, maths literacy will be the subject with the largest number of candidates with 56,754 pupils expecting to write paper 1 on November 12 and paper 2 on November 16.

“Eight subjects have just one candidate: equine studies, Latin second additional language, modern Greek second additional language, IsiNdebele home language, Setswana first additional language, sport and exercise science, Unisa practical music grade 7, and Urdu first additional language,” said Schaefer.