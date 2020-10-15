90 cases, three hospitalisations as Covid-19 cases linked to partying Matrics rise

Winde said his office had been alerted that “the required regulations and safety behaviours were not adhered to in this case”.

Van der Heever said the department was continuing its provincial-wide awareness campaign which aimed at educating people on safe behaviour. “An important message is that young people also have a role to play in preventing new Covid-19 infections — even if they are at lower risk,” he said.

The Western Cape education department has written to all schools in the province “to alert them to the importance of ensuring young people behave in a way that keeps themselves and others safe”.

“The most important point to stress is that our best defence remains our behaviour. We cannot let our guard down and we must continue to wear our masks, avoid congregating in places where ventilation is poor, keep our distance and continue washing or sanitising our hands,” said Van der Heever.

This week several top schools in the southern suburbs cautioned parents and pupils that partying by some pupils could cost matrics their futures, as final exams start next week. They raised concerns about the large gathering at Tin Roof.

But Tin Roof has distanced itself from the allegations, with owner James Truter saying: “There’s been zero negligence on our part. The Saturday of October 3 was a normal trading day with no special performances or special event of any sort.”

On Thursday, Winde said that even though the Western Cape was not experiencing a “second wave” of Covid-19 infections, the province’s surveillance teams allowed the province “to hunt bushfires” through contact tracing, pattern identification and testing.

“It is this surveillance system which enabled the identification of the recent cluster of infections in the southern suburbs. This super-spreader episode is an example of what happens when we let our guard down and we don’t make the right decisions about our own safety and the safety of others. We have to prevent it from happening again,” he said.