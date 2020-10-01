Matriculants to sit for their exams 34 days from now.

About one million grade12 pupils will sit for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations 34 days from now.

This was announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga on Thursday morning during a virtual media briefing when outlining developments in the basic education sector and the 2020 matric exam countdown.

Motshekga said the advent of Covid-19 has necessitated the need to reschedule the 2020 NSC examinations to accommodate the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"As we already announced before, the June Senior Certificate examination was postponed and will now be written together with the NDC examination in November. The examination timetable for the combined June and November exams had to be amended so it will commence in November instead of October. The late start of the examination is intended to allow as much time as possible to cover critical curriculum content and to ensure that all examination processes are appropriately managed," Motshekga said.

She said the combined examination makes it the largest public exams that has been administered in the country with more than one million candidates.

"It is going to be a huge task but one that we will need to ensure it is managed and coordinated smoothly. The writing of the NSC examinations will commence on November 5 and conclude on December 15," Motshekga said.