Roosevelt High puts racism row behind it

A grade 12 pupil who was suspended for speaking against alleged racism at Roosevelt High School in Johannesburg has been cleared.

The learner, who had retweeted tweets from an account that has since been deleted with testimonies on alleged racism and nepotism was suspended in August.

She was charged for engaging in a conspiracy to disrupt the proper functioning of the school through collective action and for "insulting the dignity of or defaming any learner or any person".

Her disciplinary hearing was set down for Wednesday but instead she received a letter from the school signed both by deputy principal and the school’s governing body (SGB) chairperson withdrawing the charges in her "best interest in lieu of the upcoming matric results".

The 18-year-old, who could not be identified, said she was excited because she was not going to focus on her exams.