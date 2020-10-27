Cameo appearance in song's video

Dance challenge brings instant fame to five matrics

Katlego “Katt” Mohlahlo was just an ordinary matriculant before her life changed overnight thanks to the viral video of her doing the John Vuli Gate dance challenge.



The 17-year-old from KwaMhlanga, in Mpumalanga, took Mzansi by storm with her black pleated mini-skirt, strappy sandals and stylish sunglasses as she participated in the John Vuli Gate dance challenge...