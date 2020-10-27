Entertainment

Cameo appearance in song's video

Dance challenge brings instant fame to five matrics

27 October 2020 - 12:10

Katlego “Katt” Mohlahlo was just an ordinary matriculant before her life changed overnight thanks to the viral video of her doing the John Vuli Gate dance challenge.

The 17-year-old from KwaMhlanga, in Mpumalanga, took Mzansi by storm with her black pleated mini-skirt, strappy sandals and stylish sunglasses as she participated in the John Vuli Gate dance challenge...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
X