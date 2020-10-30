More than 1 million pupils ready to start 2020 matric exams

It is all systems go for 1,058,699 candidates writing their final national senior certificate (NSC) exams next week despite Covid-19 challenges.

This was announced by Umalusi, the quality council for general and further education and training, at a briefing on Friday morning on the state of readiness to administer the 2020 national examinations.

The council’s CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi said in the past few months, public and independent assessment bodies have worked hard to ensure that their examination systems comply with Umalusi’s policy and directives regarding the administration, management and conduct of NSC examinations.

“The council has granted approval to private and public assessment bodies to administer the combined June and November 2020 national examinations for the NSC. The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a peculiar academic year in which assessment bodies were compelled to reschedule their mid-year national examinations to November,” Rakometsi said.

There are 729,867 full and part-time candidates who were meant to write their exams in November while there are 161,099 full and part-time candidates who were meant to write their exams in June and 167,733 part-time candidates for amended senior certificates.