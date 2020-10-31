Resolve 'debilitating conflicts', parliament urges Free State government

A delegation from the National Council of Provinces on Friday called for conflicts to be resolved in the Free State, saying service delivery was hampered by differences between local and provincial government leaders.

Chief whip of the council Seiso Mohai said it was “extremely worrying” that, rather than forging co-operation between the provincial and local government to accelerate service delivery, the relationship has become riddled by debilitating conflict.

The delegation did oversight visits in the province over the past week.

“A case in point is Metsimaholo as reported by co-operative governance and traditional affairs over the last three days. The persistent non-cooperation between the provincial government and the municipality is a reflection of deep leadership failures,” said Mohai.

Poor political and administrative leadership, poor planning and lack of nexus between the integrated development plans and budgets, poor governance and uncoordinated political oversight, poor financial planning, controls and accountability were identified as key challenges facing municipalities in the province.