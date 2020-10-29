Sadtu slams wage increase freeze for teachers

The South African Teachers Union (Sadtu) has described the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday as a slap in the face to hard-working educators and public servants.

The finance minister proposed that public service wage increases be frozen for the next three years.

Sadtu general secretary Nkosana Dolopi said the minister’s statement has left the largest teachers' union and the public sector with no joy. Dolopi said public servants are going to be trapped in a vicious cycle of debt and vulnerable to loan sharks to make ends meet.

“On the education front, we can see education is no longer regarded as an apex priority as it has been lumped together with culture to receive R1.2-trillion. The R600m to employ early childhood development practitioners and social workers is not enough. Early childhood development is at the moment not formalised and yet it is an anchor for any quality education. Early childhood educators currently do not receive all the benefits that teachers in the public service do receive,” Dolopi said.

Dolopi said the union does not support the minister’s call to forge a new consensus on public-sector employee compensation which is outside of the agreed upon bargaining structures.