Bushiri had diplomatic passport but not diplomatic status, court hears

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's lawyer on Friday handed in papers to the court, purportedly from the Malawian government, stating that Bushiri and his wife were given Malawian diplomatic passports but not diplomatic status.

Advocate Annalie Van den Heever maintained her clients were not a flight risk, and were prepared to pay a bail amount of R200,000.

She said Bushiri and his wife Mary were prepared to abide by the bail conditions set in 2019, which included that they stay in Gauteng and could only travel to the North West to attend to their Sparkling Waters Hotel.

The couple and co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana continued with their bail application at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday, but remain in custody as their application was not concluded.

The matter has been rolled over to Monday for both parties to continue with their arguments for the formal bail application.

They are charged with fraud and money laundering related to an investment scheme valued at R102m.

Magistrate Thandi Thelede said both the defence and state must prepare heads of arguments over the weekend.

She said with the amount of exhibits presented, she would reserve judgment as she needed time to go over the documents of both parties.