In Nigeria, protests, curfews lead to petrol queues -state oil firm

Protests against police abuses in Nigeria and curfews to curb demonstrations have affected the supply of petroleum products across the country, leading to the emergence of long queues, state oil firm, NNPC said on Tuesday.

Petrol shortages are common in Nigeria and they often bring the economy to a standstill with widespread power cuts at businesses that rely on petrol-driven generators to withstand frequent power outages and grounded planes.

"The disruptions ... of free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by the EndSARS Protests and the attendant curfews, restrictions, and vandalism, particularly in Lagos obviously affected petroleum products ... distribution," NNPC managing director, Mele Kyari said.