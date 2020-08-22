Taxi violence in Jeffreys Bay leaves commuters stranded all week

Violence between two rival taxi outfits in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Monday saw 10 taxis impounded and three arrests.

Rivalry between Border Alliance Taxi Association and Uncedo Taxi Association over operating routes in Kouga and Koukamma regions became violent after a taxi operator was found with an unlicensed gun and arrested by police.

The man “was seen hiding a firearm underneath a vehicle” said police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli. He said about 50 taxi operators then converged on the Jeffreys Bay police station, demanding his release. The taxis blocked a street and damaged windows before they were dispersed with stun grenades.

Jeffreys Bay resident Mildred Mhlope said: “This taxi violence is affecting commuters because we cannot travel at will. My mother is in hospital in Port Elizabeth but I have not been able to visit her for the past three days.”

Chairperson of the Humansdorp Taxi Association (an affiliate of Border) Thembalakhe Tshabane accused Uncedo of poaching passengers. “We do not want these taxis on our roads because they are not registered. They claim they belong to Uncedo taxis and want to do business in our area. They even failed to produce documents to prove that they are registered to ferry passengers here.