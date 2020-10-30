Barakat bags award at Reel Sisters festival
SA films bask in global recognition
Year 2020 could easily go down as one of the best for local films after they scooped numerous international accolades.
After Mr Johnson scored two awards last month at the Global Nonviolent Film Festival, another local film has won a prestigious international statuette in the US...
