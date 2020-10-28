Treasury concerned about rising public service wage bill

Government is facing a serious challenge of managing the public wage bill in an environment where tax revenue is low.

In the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) presented before the National Assembly on Wednesday, Treasury raised concerns on the rising public service wage bill which it said since 2008, had risen by 51%.

Treasury said the wage-setting process has become “divorced from the economic reality” that the country is facing. Government proposes that the wage bill increases by 1.8% in the current year and 0.8% over the next three years.

“Government has not implemented the third year of the 2018 wage agreement. Notwithstanding that the matter is before the labour court, government is actively engaging with labour unions to find a solution to a more sustainable cost of employment. Furthermore, the budget guidelines propose a wage freeze for the next three years,” Treasury said.

In the MTBPS, Treasury projects the economy to contract by 7.8% in 2020 but expects it to return to real GDP growth of 3.3 % in 2021.

As the economy is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced many businesses to close and people to lose their jobs, tax revenue for the financial year 2020/2021 is expected to drop by R312.8bn.

National debt has now risen from 63.3% of GDP in 2019/20 to 81.8 % of GDP in the current year.