Road map to economic revival calls for closer cooperation with private sector

The 2020 supplementary budget comes at a time when the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is causing widespread disruption in the world's economy and continues to affect it negatively.

Even though the precise consequences remain uncertain, economists and policy makers agree it will leave the world overwrought with the uncertainties of the future. According to the International Monetary Fund, the world economy is expected to contract sharply by 5.2% this year, due to the huge lockdown.

The SA economy is expected to contract by 7.2% in 2020, and according to the minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, this is the largest contraction in almost 90 years. The SA government finds itself in an unfortunate and restricted fiscal position. Mboweni does not have much room to move within his emergency budget and calls for a pragmatic approach, reprioritisation of expenditure, and austerity measures within the public sector and its state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The minister further highlighted that, for the first time in history, all stakeholders - including the private sector, labour, communities and the central bank - participated in responding to the storm.