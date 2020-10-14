Broadcaster says its channels have benefitted likes of MultiChoice
State may force pay-TV operators to help fund SABC
Fees could be charged for channels
In the hunt for new revenue streams for the SABC, the government could allow the cash-strapped broadcaster to charge pay-TV operators such as MultiChoice a fee for carrying its channels on their platforms.
In terms of the regulations, pay-TV operators must carry three SABC channels as a free-to-air public service...
