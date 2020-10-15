Public broadcaster accused of wanting to rush the process

Unions lock horns with SABC over retrenchments

Consultations between the SABC and labour unions over theretrenchment of about 600 employees have stalled over information on the broadcaster's spending on legal matters.



The unions have asked the public broadcaster to provide them with a detailed plan on the new structure of the SABC indicating how many jobs will be shed and how all units will be affected. In addition, the unions wanted the SABC to disclose its annual spend on legal matters, including fees paid to lawyers for internal disciplinary hearings and other litigation...