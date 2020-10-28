Finance minister Tito Mboweni has proposed a public sector "wage freeze" for the next three years‚ in a move that's likely to spark a new political battle between him and trade unions.

Mboweni made the announcement in parliament on Wednesday as he the tabled the National Treasury's 2020 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS)‚ telling MPs that the public sector wage bill has risen by 51% since 2008.

This has resulted in 1.3 million government employees in national and provincial departments earning R567bn in salaries and other benefits by the end of March 2020.

The government is already embroiled in a court battle with public sector unions over its refusal to implement the third year of the 2018 wage settlement‚ saying it was simply unaffordable given the current state of the public purse.

Mboweni's latest measures‚ which are expected to deepen the running battle between the Ramaphosa administration the unions‚ among others include:

harmonising and the allowances and benefits of civil servants; reconsidering pay progression rules; and reviewing the occupation-specific dispensations.

The MTBPS documents presented to parliament by Mboweni showed that public office-bearers such as ministers‚ their deputies‚ MPs‚ mayors‚ councillors and judges would also be affected by the proposed pay freeze.