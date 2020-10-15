Opposition parties slam Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan

Opposition parties have moved swiftly to slam the economic reconstruction and economic recovery plan President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at a joint sitting of parliament on Thursday.

Ramaphosa headed to parliament to present the plan in the wake of the devastating effects on the economy caused by the lockdown in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Part of his plan included job creation by focusing on infrastructure investment, re-industrialisation of the economy and acceleration of economic reforms, among other things.

Ramaphosa also promised to fast-track reforms at power utility Eskom, and accelerate procurement from independent power producers.

He also made a promise to create 800,000 jobs, employment of teacher assistants and the extension of Covid-19 income grants by a further three months.