Judge denies alleged Table Mountain killer's request for postponement

The case of Zimbabwean national Blessing Bveni, accused of murdering two people and assaulting and robbing others in the Table Mountain National Park in early 2018, continued on Monday in the Cape Town high court.

It was expected that Bveni's sister would take the stand as part of his defence.However, it was learnt that she was living in Zimbabwe, was pregnant, had no passport and had no money to get to SA.

Bveni's defence lawyer Henk Carstens requested yet another postponement to find a way to get Bveni's sister to Cape Town.

But judge Judith Cloete ruled against another postponement. .