Zikalala to visit relatives of KZN crash victims

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to meet the relatives of the 12 people who died in a horrific taxi accident in the province on Saturday afternoon.

The provincial government's official Twitter page said on Saturday it was believed all those who died in the crash were from the same family. A child was among the victims.

In a statement, Zikalala's office said the crash happened in Kilimon, near Underberg, when the driver of the minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down an embankment.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved ones in this horrific accident. We hope they can find comfort in the Almighty during this difficult time. We also wish those injured a speedy recovery,” said Zikalala.

The crash took place on a rural road. Pictures from the scene showed the taxi’s roof torn off from the impact. Debris was scattered around a rocky field.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said it was a single-vehicle crash. He said three other occupants were in a serious condition and were treated on the scene by private and government ambulance staff.

Ahead of Zikalala’s visit, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal called for the provincial government to increase its commitment to road safety.