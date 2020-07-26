Minibus taxi sends car flying through wall of Randfontein home
The driver of a VW Polo vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries when his car was rear-ended by a minibus taxi and sent crashing through the boundary wall of a house in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday evening.
ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 7.10pm to find the 35-year-old man still in his vehicle.
He was treated on the scene before being transferred to Leratong Hospital for further care.
