South Africa

Minibus taxi sends car flying through wall of Randfontein home

By ERNEST MABUZA - 26 July 2020 - 13:20
A man suffered minor to moderate injuries when his vehicle crashed into the wall of a house in Randfontein.
Image: ER24

The driver of a VW Polo vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries when his car was rear-ended by a minibus taxi and sent crashing through the boundary wall of a house in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday evening.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 7.10pm to find the 35-year-old man still in his vehicle.

He was treated on the scene before being transferred to Leratong Hospital for further care.

© TimesLIVE

