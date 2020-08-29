South Africa

Horror Eastern Cape crash kills four

By Lulamile Feni - 29 August 2020 - 09:43
Emergency staff busy on the scene after the Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and Polo Vivo collided on Saturday morning
Image: Lulamile Feni
Image: Lulamile Feni

Four men died and three people left  seriously injured when a VW Polo Vivo collided with a Toyota Quantam minibus taxi near Mthatha on Saturday morning.

According to eye witnesses, the accident happened at about 6am on the N2 near Sibangweni village, 10 km outside Mthatha, towards Tsolo.

The witnesses said both vehicles were traveling towards Mthatha.

Sinoxolo Sabe said she watched as the Polo Vivo crashed into back of the stationery taxi filling up with passengers. The Polo Vivo then rolled down the embankment several times, Sabe said.

When SowetanLIVE sister publication DispatchLIVE arrived on the scene emergency rescue workers were using the jaws of life to access the vehicles.

One lane of the road was still closed at 8.30am as the police were busy at the scene.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Khusela Rantjie confirmed the accident.

DispatchLIVE

