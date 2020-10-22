'Total chaos across major cities'- Nigerian journalist on ongoing protests

Nigerian cities have descended into chaos as clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel have become the order of the day.

Despite five states, including Lagos, having imposed 24-hour curfews, thousands of protesters, mainly the youth, have defied the curfew and have taken to the streets in violent protests which have led to properties being destroyed.

John Azu, an Abuja-based Nigerian journalist and international affairs analyst, described the situation as "total chaos".

The protests, which are organised via social media platforms, began about two weeks ago as the youth in various parts of Nigeria protested against the country's notorious Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit which has been accused of extrajudicial killings, mainly targeted at the youth.

"The general shape and picture of the protests has been peaceful. They are very organised. They stayed in line and they even had food and music. They just wanted to have their voices heard by the authorities," Azu said.

However, following the killing of peaceful protesters by the army in two Lagos suburbs on Tuesday, Azu said the protests turned violent, with several properties going up in flames in sporadic incidents in many parts of the country this week.