Africa

Nigeria's head of police dissolves controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad

By Reuters - 11 October 2020 - 16:04
Police use water cannons to disperse people protesting against alleged brutality by members of Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja, Nigeria October 11, 2020.
Police use water cannons to disperse people protesting against alleged brutality by members of Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja, Nigeria October 11, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Abraham Achirga

The head of Nigeria's police dissolved its Special Anti-Robbery Squad with immediate effect on Sunday, a police statement said, prompted by days of protests across the country against alleged brutality by the controversial unit.

The protests broke out in recent days after a video circulated last week alleging to show members of the unit - known as SARS - shooting dead a man in Delta state.

It also prompted a globally-trending social media campaign to disband the group.

"The dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people," the statement said.

Police fire teargas at Nigerians protesting alleged brutality, witnesses say

Nigerian police used teargas on Friday to disperse dozens of people in the capital Abuja who had gathered to protest at alleged brutality by members ...
News
1 day ago

It added that the police was redeploying members of the unit and would announce a new strategy to tackle SARS' remit of fighting armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crime.

The unit's alleged heavy-handed methods have for years drawn condemnation from Nigerians, particularly the young, who say SARS officers regularly target, beat and extort them.

On Sunday, Nigerian police used teargas to disperse hundreds of protesters in the capital Abuja, in a repeat of what witnesses said were similar events on Friday.

Police officials and politicians have said they were disbanding or reforming the group multiple times in recent years, though with little visible change, critics say. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X