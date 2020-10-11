Nigeria's head of police dissolves controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad

The head of Nigeria's police dissolved its Special Anti-Robbery Squad with immediate effect on Sunday, a police statement said, prompted by days of protests across the country against alleged brutality by the controversial unit.

The protests broke out in recent days after a video circulated last week alleging to show members of the unit - known as SARS - shooting dead a man in Delta state.

It also prompted a globally-trending social media campaign to disband the group.

"The dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people," the statement said.