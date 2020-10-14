Sprinter Phora running on empty

The biggest lesson that SA sprinter Thapelo Phora learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic is that you must never rely on one source of income.

The 28-year-old father of one depends on athletics to earn a living. But the 400m African Athletics Senior Championship silver medallist is stuck at his home in Mamelodi with no source of income. He trains at the University of Pretoria High-Performance Centre.

Phora, who won a gold medal with Team SA in the 4x400m relay in Asaba, Nigeria in 2018, is coached by Nico van Heerden at the university. After the university closed due to the virus, the athlete went back to the township to train there.

The modest athlete received a payout from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s Covid-19 relief fund in July. Phora, who has no sponsor, says that is the only income that he got this year as he was unable to race due to the pandemic.

“My biggest lesson that I’ve learnt from the virus is that one cannot rely on athletics only. I want to be a fitness trainer. I have nice biceps and muscles but I’m not using them to make money. I should have thought about this long time ago,” said Phora, who registered for a fitness training course in college.