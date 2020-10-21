Lagos under 24-hour lockdown after protesters fired on

Lagos was under lockdown on Wednesday as a heavy police presence enforced a round-the-clock curfew, hours after soldiers opened fire on protesters in Nigeria's biggest city, witnesses said.

The state governor said 30 people were hurt in the shooting, in the Lekki district of the commercial capital on Tuesday evening.

Four witnesses said soldiers had fired the bullets and at least two people had been shot. In a Twitter post, the Nigerian Army said no soldiers were at the scene.

Thousands of Nigerians have demonstrated nationwide every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups had for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.

Authorities imposed the 24-hour curfew on Lagos on Tuesday after the state governor said the protests had turned violent.