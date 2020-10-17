Africa

Nearly 200 at school in Nigeria's Lagos test positive for Covid-19 -health commissioner

By Reuters - 17 October 2020 - 09:53
"Positive students and staff have been isolated on the premises ... and are being monitored in isolation within the school premises," Abayomi said.
"Positive students and staff have been isolated on the premises ... and are being monitored in isolation within the school premises," Abayomi said.
Image: 123RF/ADZIC NATASA

A total of 181 students and staff at a private boarding school in the Nigerian capital Lagos have tested positive for coronavirus, state health authorities said on Friday.

Authorities said there had been a "minor but significant" outbreak among the 441 staff and students at the school in the suburb of Lekki and said most of the now-quarantined positive cases were asymptomatic.

Lagos state Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi said in a statement posted on Twitter that the cases came to light after a 14-year-old girl fell sick on Oct. 3. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct. 6, prompting state health authorities to launch an investigation.

"Positive students and staff have been isolated on the premises ... and are being monitored in isolation within the school premises," Abayomi said.

He said authorities had taken steps to contain the spread of the virus, and were discouraging any students from going home, lest they infect family members.

Nigeria has confirmed a total 60,982 cases of Covid-19 and 1,116 deaths linked to the disease.

The government announced early this month that federal government schools could reopen from Oct. 12, while schools run by states and private owners could open on their own timetables, following a steady decline in the rate of infections in Nigeria.

Covid-19 to worsen stillbirth epidemic, while SA's record is poorest of Brics countries

Welcoming a baby into the world should be a time of great joy, but for too many mothers it’s associated with grief as their babies die even before ...
News
1 week ago

TB reporting plummets in SA and country will likely pay a heavy price

SA is one of the countries that will pay a heavy price as a result of Covid-19, not only due to the economic losses but also because tuberculosis is ...
News
1 day ago

Puzzled scientists seek reasons for Africa's low fatality rates from Covid-19

Africa's overburdened public health systems, dearth of testing facilities and overcrowded slums had experts predicting a disaster when Covid-19 hit ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X