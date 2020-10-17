Nearly 200 at school in Nigeria's Lagos test positive for Covid-19 -health commissioner

A total of 181 students and staff at a private boarding school in the Nigerian capital Lagos have tested positive for coronavirus, state health authorities said on Friday.

Authorities said there had been a "minor but significant" outbreak among the 441 staff and students at the school in the suburb of Lekki and said most of the now-quarantined positive cases were asymptomatic.

Lagos state Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi said in a statement posted on Twitter that the cases came to light after a 14-year-old girl fell sick on Oct. 3. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct. 6, prompting state health authorities to launch an investigation.