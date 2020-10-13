Nigeria's Buhari promises police reform; one protester killed

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari promised on Monday that the government would bring police officers responsible for misconduct to justice, after nearly a week of sustained protests against police brutality that were met by a harsh response.

Police opened fire with live ammunition on Monday against anti-police demonstrators in the Surulere district of Lagos, marchers said. Video posted on Twitter showed dozens of chanting protesters running and ducking behind cars and trucks for cover as shots rang out.

Tolu Ogunlesi, an aide to Buhari, said at least one person had been killed by police gunfire.

"There is no excuse for shooting anything (not to talk of live bullets) at peaceful protesters," Ogunlesi tweeted. The authorities "must find the shooters and make them face justice in full".