Bandile Masuku knew about dodgy PPE procurement, SIU says in damning report

According to the report, Masuku had known about the department's irregular procurement processes.

It states that the department's newly-appointed supply chain head, Thandy Pino, had informed former head of department Prof Mkhululi Lukhele that then CFO Kabelo Lehloenya had been procuring PPE without complying with relevant laws - and that this was escalated to Masuku's office.

Pino is on suspension pending the SIU investigation, while Lehloenya quit her position in May. Lukhele resigned from his position at the height of the scandal last week.

Masuku has also been placed on special leave, with a decision on his fate expected this week.

“Ms Pino's report resulted in a grievance/dispute arising between the CFO and the head of SCM [supply chain management], which was escalated to the office of the MEC, and an advisor of the MEC was involved in trying to resolve the grievance/dispute,” reads the report.

“However, the grievance/dispute was never really resolved and the CFO was merely allowed to bypass the head of SCM and to continue procuring in the irregular manner as before.”

It states that as a result of the dispute, Masuku knew about the irregular procurement - or “ought to have reasonably known about the irregular procurement”.

“The MEC promoted it [irregular procurement], facilitated it, allowed it and/or merely turned a blind-eye and failed to do anything about it,” reads the report.

It further rubbishes Masuku's attempt to distance himself from the day-to-day transactions of his department, saying it was clear that the department and Lehloenya had gone out of their way to fully inform Masuku about PPE procurement.